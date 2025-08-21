'Not Possible': Mumbai Woman's Rebellious Reply To Employer Refusing WFH Due To Heavy Rains Goes Viral; Netizens React | File, Reddit

Mumbai: During the recent severe floods in Mumbai, a viral incident unfolded when an Assistant Manager firmly responded “Not possible” to her boss’s demand for her to report to the office despite hazardous conditions. This moment sparked significant online discourse, emphasizing a widespread frustration regarding the lack of empathy shown by Indian managers during crises. While several private firms permitted employees to work from home (WFH), the office involved in this incident demanded unwavering attendance.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot from a group chat that illustrated the unreasonable demands made by the manager. An employee, stuck in traffic amid a government red alert, communicated her predicament to her colleagues but faced insistence from her manager to report to work regardless of her lateness.

'Not Possible': Mumbai Woman's Rebellious Reply To Employer Refusing WFH Due To Heavy Rains Goes Viral | Reddit

In a pivotal moment, the employee replied succinctly, dismissing the unrealistic expectation. The post highlighted the contrast between the flexible responses of government offices and other private companies versus the rigid demands of this specific organisation.



The incident resonated broadly, leading to a surge of support for the employee on social media, where users praised her for her bravery, referring to her as a “corporate baddie.” Comments highlighted the recurring theme of managerial insensitivity and rigidity, with users sharing their own stories of similar frustrations involving inflexible work policies during extreme weather conditions. One account described a person stranded due to bike failure while facing a manager who wouldn’t accommodate WFH requests. After documenting the flooding conditions, this employee managed to secure temporary WFH approval but ultimately left the stressful job.

Read Also Viral Video: Mumbai Girl Doing Hula Hoop In Sari Wins Hearts

Another story illustrated management hypocrisy, where employees navigated dangerous conditions while the manager worked remotely yet criticized others for not coming in. An individual recounted being ordered to commute despite suffering from a swollen ankle, showcasing a troubling disconnect between management expectations and employee welfare during critical circumstances.

This event catalyzed vital discussions concerning workplace dynamics amidst unforeseen challenges, marking a shift away from traditional forms of rebellion typically associated with youth. It reflects a growing awareness of “employee exploitation” and the emergence of ‘rebellious’ employees, or “corporate baddies.” The response from the Mumbai employee not only went viral but also prompted a broader examination of managerial attitudes in the face of crisis, leaving many to rally behind her decisive stance.