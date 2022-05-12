lockdown is trending in India, check details here

e-Paper Get App
Soon after North Korea confirmed its initial case of COVID-19 Omicron variant, it took to announce a lockdown in the region, following this update #lockdown was spotted on Twitter trends.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

North Korea on Thursday reported its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant and put in place a "maximum emergency" virus control system in the country with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to "eliminate" the virus, state media reported.

In response, leader Kim Jong Un called for a thorough lockdown of cities and counties and said workplaces should be isolated by units to block the virus from spreading, Korean Central News Agency said. Following this update #lockdown was spotted on Twitter trends. However, the online trend was more evident in India.

Netizens from the Indian states and UTs took to react over the lockdown imposed in North Korea in the most common way - memes! Some people also took to the mico-blogging platform with well wishers and healthcare messages.

Take a look at a few tweets, right here:

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:44 AM IST