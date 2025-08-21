 Lunch @50 Paise, Idli @20 Paise: Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's Goregaon - VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Udipi Vihar Restaurant Serves Food At 1962 Prices In Mumbai's Goregaon | Instagram

Mumbai, August 21: An advertisement surfaced on the television with the tag line "Aapke zamaane me baap ke zamaane k daam" (Your era, your father’s era prices.) became a reality at a famous restaurant in Mumbai's Goregaon. Surprisingly, the restaurant served food at 1962 prices before its demolition. A massive crowd was drawn at the restaurant to take advantage of the scheme.

The offer was introduced at Udipi Vihar restaurant in Goregaon East only for a single day due to which a large crowd lined up outside the hotel despite heavy rain. The old restaurant which is set to be demolished to make way for a new building decided to give its customers a taste and feeling of the paste. The restaurant served the cheap meal only on Monday (August 18).

As a farewell gesture, the restaurant served all its popular dishes at the same prices at which it used to sell in the year 1962. The visitors were thrilled as they were going to get a full lunch at an unbelievable rate of 50 paise, while other items like jalebi, wada and idli were being served to the customers at only 12 paise.

Videos surfaced on social media which showed that the nostalgic move drew food lovers and everyone was excited to be a part of the restaurant's final day to make it memorable.

Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Veena Nagar Society's 37-Year-Old Conveyance Plea, Cites 'Hopeless Delay'
Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai
Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual Consciousness
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As 'Bogus Janata Party', Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud

Check Full Menu:

UDIPI VIHAR (Menu from 1962)

Rice Plate (Patal Bhaji / Tendu / Channa / Rice / Dal / Chaas / 4 Puri / Fried Papad) – 0.50 Paise

Sheera – 0.12 Paise

Upma – 0.12 Paise

Idli – 0.20 Paise

Medu Wada – 0.20 Paise

Dosa (Sada / Masala) – 0.20 Paise

Batata Vada – 0.12 Paise

Usal Pav (Vatana) – 0.12 Paise

Batata Wada Usal – 0.12 Paise

Puri Bhaji – 0.12 Paise

Mix Veg Pakoda (Onion / Methi / Batata) – 0.07 Paise

Tea – 0.12 Paise

Jalebi (4 pcs) – 0.12 Paise

