Meesho recreates Amrish Puri's 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' dialogue

Indian theatre and cinema star Amrish Puri isn't just famous over his ''Mogambo Khush Hua'' or ''Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi'' dialogue but also for the words from the film Nagina. Already guessed the line? You are right if you just said, "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe..."

In a recent notification message shared by online shopping brand Meesho, they have recreated the popular words delivered by Amrish Puri. Though the dialogue is quite familiar to the cine buffs who have tuned to the retro screen, the unversed must know that the piece holds to the context of calling someone to one's residence when alone. With that being said, the Indian context to the say must not go unnoticed.

It is no doubt that most of us browse different platforms and check alternatives to fetch ourselves the desired product at the best quote. Over this, the e-commerce brand suggested its 'tired' customers to not stress over finding or comparing the best deals over several apps, further hinting that Meesho provides it better for them.

"Aao kabhi Meesho pe", read the text by Meesho notifying its customers to stop checking other apps and visit Meesho. The entire message copy read, "Tired of checking...different apps for best deals?"

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:38 AM IST