'Aise kaise?': Meesho notifies customers about 'Free delivery' with Raj Kapoor-Waheeda Rahman's classic dance meme

Free deliveries at one's door step is indeed a blessing for those who order online. The e-commerce sites charge a good amount, in general, over delivering one's products. In a recent notification by online shopping brand Meesho, free delivery was hinted in a meme-ish way.

"Paying delivery fee (wrong emoji)", while "Meesho pe delivery is free (tick emoji)", read the notification message by Meesho. Followed by text was a meme template of the classic Raj Kapoor-Waheeda Rahman dance.

Remember when the edited version of the romantic Bollywood jodi from film Ek Dil Sao Afsane went viral for a dance on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’? Yes, years ago... in 2017! However, the moment had left netizens in wonder "Aise kaise"?

Taking the reaction words, several meme creators used "Aise kaise" astonishment dialogue to play with social marketing and tickle funny bones. The recent 'free delivery' offer by Meesho, too, took to this iconic meme.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:44 PM IST