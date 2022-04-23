Meesho breathes in IPL fever, questions customers over Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul

Amidst the Indian Premier League, e-commerce brand Meesho took to quiz customers in style!

In a recent notification message sent by the Meesho app, netizens were asked to guess the captain of an IPL franchise. "The Nawab of the city of Nawabs," read the mind-blogging question which was followed by a hint, "_L R_HU_".

We're sure that it's a easy one to answer! Isn't it? However, to those who aren't following the recent cricket matches, the quiz strikes at the Nawab city of India 'Lucknow' which is represented in the game as Lucknow Super Giants and headed by KL Rahul.

Meesho last month announced its partnership with four teams for this season of IPL - Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

There are two matches on timetable today, one being Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. While, the next match of the KL Rahul lead team is scheduled tomorrow, in which Lucknow Super Giants will play against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

