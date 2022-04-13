'Not getting married till RCB wins...': Woman holds placard at stadium during IPL match

Indian Premier League is making to the headlines not just for the soaring high shots, wickets or wins but also for off-ground snaps. As the camera took to pan through the audience zone, not only where people seen enjoying their little fan-ish moment but also going viral for their bizarre promises and flaunting messages.

After a youngster posed at the stadium claiming to resign from job if Hardik Pandya hits 50 runs, now a middle aged female was spotted holding a placard to signal that she won't tie the knot before Royal Challengers Bangalore wins the Indian Premier League trophy.

Soon after the click was spotted amidst the cricket season, netizens took to Twitter flooding hilarious reactions. Several who were being asked by their family, relatives to get married soon found this relatable and a must try!

Also, just beside this woman stood a young man signalling something to the cameraman. Oh, what was it? At DY Patil Stadium during RCB vs the 'whistle podu' team CSK, he held a placard of his favorite cricketer in Indian jersey. He was so curious to check the female's note that he was spotted peeping into the neighbor's text was the camera rolled their way.

