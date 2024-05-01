 Shocking Video: Delhi Schoolgirl Attacked With Blade On Face, Security & Safety Concerns Raised Within School Premises
Blade attack at Delhi's Gulabi Bagh school sparks outrage. Authorities and government representatives are urged to take urgent action by viral videos.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Screengrab of the video | X/@sagarmalik1985

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, a shocking incident has come to light.

The video captures an altercation, where a girl was allegedly assaulted with a blade on her face within the school premises. The footage, now circulating widely on social media platforms including X (previously Twitter), depicts the severity of the attack, with blood visibly flowing down the victim's cheek.

Posted on April 30, 2024, the caption on the post claims that this incident took place at Delhi's Gulabi Bagh type-1 CO-ED Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

According to the video, the incident took place in the presence of other students of the school but no intervention was made to halt the violence.

The said video has received over 25,000 views and counting at the time of publication of this article.

The incident has sparked fear and anxiety among students and parents alike, highlighting a concerning lapse in the school's security measures.

The video is rapidly going viral on various social media platforms gauging a number of reactions from the netizens.

Social media users have tagged DCP North West and the Delhi Police, pleading with them to look into the situation and make sure the victim gets justice.

Check List Of Schools That Received Bomb Threats In Delhi-NCR Today
Concerned citizens have also addressed government representatives, such as the Ministry of Education and high-ranking officials like Amit Shah, highlighting the vital necessity of giving kids' safety and wellbeing first priority inside the educational system.

The details about the cause for the altercation and the identity of the students is not known.

