Check List Of Schools That Received Bomb Threats In Delhi-NCR Today

The school premises where the bomb threat was received | ANI

After receiving bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, a number of schools in the Delhi-NCR area were forced to close and evacuate their buildings right away. According to media reports, a staggering 50 schools were targeted in this alarming incident.

List of schools that received bomb threats:

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar

Delhi Public School at Dwarka

Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri

Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj

Amity School in Saket

Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30

BGS International Public School, Dwarka

St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School

Army Public School, DPS International School

DPS schools in RK Puram, East of Kailash, Sector 122 and Knowledge Park

G D Goenka in Dwarka

DPS Mathura Road

DPS Greater Noida

DAV School Shrestha Vihar

Springdales Pusa Road

Shri Ram World School Dwarka

St. Thomas Chawla

GD Goenka, Sarita Vihar

Sachdeva Global School Dwarka

DAV Vikaspuri

Ramjas RK Puram

NKBPS, Rohini

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar

Ryan International School

According to the media reports, bomb threat caused the Mother Mary school, which was in the middle of an exam, to halt it and reschedule it at a later time. Additionally, the school declared an emergency and ordered all employees and students to leave the building right away.

These incidents not only disrupt school hours, but also cause panic and become extremely alarmed among parents and students. Search operations are in progress, according to a police officer, and officers from the fire department, bomb disposal squad, and bomb detection team have been rushed to the Delhi schools.