Check List Of Schools That Received Bomb Threats In Delhi-NCR Today

After receiving bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, a number of schools in the Delhi-NCR area were forced to close and evacuate their buildings right away. According to media reports, a staggering 50 schools were targeted in this alarming incident.
List of schools that received bomb threats:
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar
Delhi Public School at Dwarka
Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri
Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj
Amity School in Saket
Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30
BGS International Public School, Dwarka
St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School
Army Public School, DPS International School
DPS schools in RK Puram, East of Kailash, Sector 122 and Knowledge Park
G D Goenka in Dwarka
DPS Mathura Road
DPS Greater Noida
DAV School Shrestha Vihar
Springdales Pusa Road
Shri Ram World School Dwarka
St. Thomas Chawla
GD Goenka, Sarita Vihar
Sachdeva Global School Dwarka
DAV Vikaspuri
Ramjas RK Puram
NKBPS, Rohini
Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar
Ryan International School
According to the media reports, bomb threat caused the Mother Mary school, which was in the middle of an exam, to halt it and reschedule it at a later time. Additionally, the school declared an emergency and ordered all employees and students to leave the building right away.
These incidents not only disrupt school hours, but also cause panic and become extremely alarmed among parents and students. Search operations are in progress, according to a police officer, and officers from the fire department, bomb disposal squad, and bomb detection team have been rushed to the Delhi schools.