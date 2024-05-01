 DPS Dwarka, 4 Other Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email, Searches Underway; Visuals Surface
DPS Dwarka, 4 Other Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email, Searches Underway; Visuals Surface

DPS Dwarka, 4 Other Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email, Searches Underway; Visuals Surface

All five schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the email threats.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
DPS Dwarka, 4 Other Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Single Day, Searches Underway; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Panic gripped schools in the national capital after five of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email, they said.

All Schools Swiftly Evacuated

All five schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

Noida Police Issues Statement

Noida Police said that classes have been suspended in DPS, Noida and police force has been deployed.

"Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking is being done around the school by the police force. Other necessary measures are also being taken," the Noida Police said in a brief statement.

Mumbai: Depressed Teen Gets Notice For Making Hoax Bomb Call To Airport
Bomb Threats Issued Via Email

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.

