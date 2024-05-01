Mumbai: Depressed Teen Gets Notice For Making Hoax Bomb Call To Airport

Representational Image/ Pixabay

The Airport police have issued a notice to a teen from Andhra Pradesh, who reportedly suffers from mild depression, for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call to Mumbai international airport on April 26. Hailing from Vijayawada, Saishishahi Ishwara, 19, visited the Airport police station with his father on Tuesday. He denied making any threat call.

According to the police, Ishwara passed class 12 in 2022, scoring 900 out of 1,000 marks. He aspired to pursue B Tech, however, family's financial constraints came in the way. He has been at home for the past two years. The teen's father works at a private company, earning around Rs10,000-12,000 per month. He slipped into depression as he couldn't realise his dream to be an engineer. He also underwent heart surgery five years ago.

Airport police station senior Inspector said, “A month ago, a hoax call was received at Hyderabad Airport and a debate about it was televised on a news channel. Ishwara got influenced watching it.” He obtained Mumbai airport's contact details from the internet, but denies making any threat call. He has been served a notice. There is no prior criminal record against him, the cop added.

After receiving the hoax bomb call on April 26, the police launched a search, but no explosives were found. A case was then filed against an unidentified individual under the Indian Penal Code sections 505(1)(B) (publishing or circulating false statements or rumours), 506(2) (threat to cause death) and 507 (criminal intimidation).