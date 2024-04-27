Mumbai International Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Call; Case Filed Against Unidentified Caller | Representational Image/Freepik

Mumbai: The Mumbai International Airport received a hoax bomb threat call on Friday morning, claiming that a bomb was planted at Terminal One, Gate No. 1. Subsequently, the airport authority promptly informed concerned departments, the police, and the bomb detection and disposal squad was deployed to inspect the area. However, after a thorough search, no suspicious item was discovered. Consequently, the Mumbai Airport Authority declared the call "non-specific."



According to the FIR, on April 26 at 11.06 am, the Mumbai International administration received a call from the mobile number 6301212289. The caller, a male, did not provide his identity but simply stated "Terminal-1 bomb." When questioned in Hindi about his location, the caller responded in English pronunciation "Navpada". When the airport officer asked about the bomb's location, the caller replied, "Terminal-1, Terminal-1, gate No. 1," before abruptly ending the call.

No evidence of bomb found



Following this communication, the airport officer promptly alerted the security department, prompting the activation of all concerned security agencies. Despite a thorough investigation by the police and bomb disposal squad, no evidence of a bomb was found. As a result, the Airport authority classified the call as lacking specificity.



Gitanjali Nerurkar (37), a senior executive officer at the Mumbai International Airport, filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 505(1)(B) (publishing or circulating false statement or rumour), 506(2) (threat to cause death), and 507 (criminal intimidation), at the Airport Police Station on Friday.

Madhukar Sanap, Senior Police Inspector at the Airport Police Station, commented, "Upon receiving information from the Airport authority, the police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, conducted a thorough search of the airport area, yielding no evidence. The caller's number indicated origin from Andhra Pradesh. This incident bears resemblance to a previous occurrence last month, wherein such calls were made by individuals whose relatives were running late for flights. The investigation into this matter is ongoing."

