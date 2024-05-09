 Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Merchant Navy Aspirant Rammed To Death By Speeding Vehicle; Police Struggles To Track Driver Without CCTV Evidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Merchant Navy Aspirant Rammed To Death By Speeding Vehicle; Police Struggles To Track Driver Without CCTV Evidence

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Merchant Navy Aspirant Rammed To Death By Speeding Vehicle; Police Struggles To Track Driver Without CCTV Evidence

The deceased boy Samarth Sarika Karale, a resident of Ulwe, also worked as a delivery boy for an app based grocery delivery company on part time basis to utilise the time till he joined Merchant Navy next month.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Victim Samarth Sarika Karale |

A 19 year old boy who was to join his first job in Merchant Navy, next month, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday early morning by an unidentified speeding vehicle. Even as the family is still mourning the loss of  the only son of the family, police are unable to find any clues about the vehicle that could have killed him due to lack of cctv on the road.

The deceased boy Samarth Sarika Karale, a resident of Ulwe, also worked as a delivery boy for an app based grocery delivery company on part time basis to utilise the time till he joined Merchant Navy next month. On Tuesday, he had his weekly off and was at home when one of his friends from Turbhe visited him in the evening. The duo then left for Kamothe to meet another friend and Karale left home in his white Activa.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 44-Year-Old Turbhe Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh On Pretext Of Exchanging Foreign Currency
article-image

On Wednesday wee hours at around 2 am, he messaged his uncle that he has left from Kamothe and is on the way back home. Instead of Karale reaching back home, the information about his accident reached his mother Sarika Karale at around 4 am from Nerul police. After the call from Nerul police, the mother and his uncle reached DY Patil hospital immediately only to find that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Case Registered Against Regional Newspaper And BJP For Violation Of Model Code of...
article-image

“While coming from Kamothe, an unidentified vehicle rammed onto him near Uran phata at Sion-Panvel Highway. Since there are no cctv cameras on that patch, it is extremely challenging for us to identify the vehicle that was involved in the accident. We have already informed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department about installing the cameras at this patch but all we are told is that the work is under process,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat said. The deceased boy used to stay with his single mother at Ulwe who worked in a private firm. The accused has been booked for causing death by negligence, rash driving and over speeding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh By Scammer In Drug Parcel Scam, Case Filed

Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh By Scammer In Drug Parcel Scam, Case Filed

Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars To Furnish Details About Homeowners, Tenants

Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars To Furnish Details About Homeowners, Tenants

Residents' Association Releases Citizen's Charter, Presents Them To Mumbai Lok Sabha Candidates From...

Residents' Association Releases Citizen's Charter, Presents Them To Mumbai Lok Sabha Candidates From...

'Supporting Anti-National Elements': BJP Leaders Criticise MVA For Campaigning With 1993 Blast...

'Supporting Anti-National Elements': BJP Leaders Criticise MVA For Campaigning With 1993 Blast...

'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal

'Congress' Politics Is Only For Their Families': Piyush Goyal