Navi Mumbai: 44-Year-Old Turbhe Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh On Pretext Of Exchanging Foreign Currency | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police are on look out of a woman and a man who cheated a foreign exchange agent of Rs5 lakh. The accused woman took Rs5 lakh from the complainant and handed over a bag of paper bundle instead of foreign currency.

The complainant in this case, Sanjay Kamble, 44, a resident of Turbhe who worked with a private foreign exchange firm was informed by his customer Mahendra Kasbe about a person in need of exchanging foreign currency.

Accordingly, Kasbe arranged a meeting with the third person in Nerul wherein the man told Kamble about foreign currency he had which needed to be exchanged. They fixed the deal for next day. The next day, Kamble and Kasbe went to sector 20 in Nerul with Rs5 lakh cash to exchange.

When called Kamble, he informed that he had to go to his hometown urgently and another guy was to come with the currency. After waiting for a while, another man, approached Kamble and told that a woman was waiting in another lane with the foreign currency and was feeling afraid to come this side and hence requested Kamble to go along with him.

The man took Kamble to another lane wherein the woman with the bag was waiting and after meeting Kamble she hurriedly took the bundle of cash from him and handed over the bag to him and left.

It took few minutes for Kamble to understand the situation and check the bag. Kamble and Kasbe found the bag to be filled with empty papers and there was no currency. They tried to find the woman and the man but could not find them. “We are yet to find the duo. We have got their footage and will trace them soon,” senior police inspector Tanajai Bhagat said.