 Mira-Bhayandar: Laborer From Vasai Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Calls At Dadar & Kalyan Railway Station To Seek Revenge From Wife; Arrested
Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Representational Image/Freepik

The Mumbai police, on Saturday, arrested a 35-year-old labourer from Vasai for making a hoax bomb threat call to the police control room in Nagpur late Friday night. The accused, Vikas Shukla, 35, threatened to detonate bombs at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations. 

Mumbai Police Alerts Railway Authorities

The Mumbai police and the railway authorities were alerted and a thorough search with a bomb disposal squad was conducted. A police officer said that the Pelhar police station was informed after the call was traced. 

Senior police inspector Jitendra Vankoti from Pelhar said instructions were issued and the investigation team searched the Bilalpada, Dhaniv Baug and Vanothpada areas in their jurisdiction. 

Revenge Against Wife Leads Accused To Make Hoax Calls

On arrest and interrogation, Shukla said his wife deserted him 18 months ago and went to live in Kalyan. Every day she travelled from Kalyan to Dadar for work. To seek revenge, he threatened to blow up Kalyan and Dadar railway stations. The police said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of arrest. A case has been registered against him for spreading false information and rumour under the Indian Penal Code.

