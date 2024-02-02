 Pune News: Bomb Hoax Sparks Panic At Poona Hospital; Watch Video
Pune News: Bomb Hoax Sparks Panic At Poona Hospital; Watch Video

Fortunately, no explosive devices were discovered during the examination

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Pune News: Bomb Hoax Sparks Panic At Poona Hospital; Watch Video | Video Screengrab

Panic erupted at Poona Hospital in Navi Peth after a bomb threat phone call was received on Thursday night. The incident prompted a swift response from the Pune City Police, who conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital premises. Fortunately, no explosive devices were discovered during the examination.

According to police officials, around midnight on Thursday, the police control room received a call claiming that a bomb had been planted in Poona Hospital. The incident was reported to the Vishrambaug Police Station and the Bomb Squad. The unverified threat led to heightened tension in the vicinity, with rumorus circulating about a potential bomb threat.

Amitesh Kumar, New Pune CP, To Focus On Traffic Management, Safety of Women & Children
article-image

The Bomb Squad conducted a thorough investigation, checking suspicious items until midnight. No bomb-like object was discovered, and it was revealed that the call to the police control room was a mischievous act. The police are currently searching for the person responsible.

Pune: Father, Son Found Dead In Narhe Home

Pune: 3-Year-Old Killed In Tempo-Two-Wheeler Crash In Lullanagar

Pune: Gunpoint Jewellery Shop Robbery Attempted In Shirur, Mastermind Nabbed

Pune News: Bomb Hoax Sparks Panic At Poona Hospital; Watch Video

Calls Intensify For Women's Toilet Facilities In Pune: 'It's Necessity, Not Luxury'

