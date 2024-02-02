 Amitesh Kumar, New Pune CP, To Focus On Traffic Management, Safety of Women & Children
Amitesh Kumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, expressed his priorities following his assumption of office from outgoing police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
New Pune CP Amitesh Kumar and outgoing Pune CP Retesh Kumaarr | X/@PuneCityPolice

Amitesh Kumar, the newly-appointed commissioner of police for Pune, outlined his vision for the city's law enforcement during a press briefing on Thursday. Emphasising a commitment to "visible and basic policing," Kumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, expressed his priorities following his assumption of office from outgoing police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr.

Kumar underscored the importance of fundamental policing tasks, including crime prevention and detection, traffic management, VIP security, and ensuring the safety of women and children. Additionally, he highlighted the need to address cyber and economic crimes.

Specifically addressing traffic concerns, Kumar announced plans to enforce helmet regulations rigorously and enhance overall traffic management in Pune. Stringent measures would target violators of traffic rules, including those driving without seatbelts and engaging in triple-riding on two-wheelers or driving on the wrong side of the road.

Acknowledging the importance of citizen engagement, Kumar stressed the significance of efficiently addressing public grievances and ensuring the well-being of police constables and officials. He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to achieve positive outcomes.

Kumar also outlined initiatives to address urban challenges, such as decongesting city roads and enhancing police visibility. By analysing crime data, identifying vulnerable areas, and engaging with the community, the police aim to find long-term solutions to various issues, he said.

Addressing specific concerns, including the presence of criminal gangs wielding 'koytas', Kumar pledged to enhance police visibility to instill confidence in vulnerable communities.

