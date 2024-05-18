 VIDEO: Passengers Jump In Panic As Smoke Comes Out From Train Near Nashik
Seeing the smoke, some passengers jumped out of the train in fear. However, it was soon confirmed that there was no fire.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Passengers jumped from the Godan Express after it stopped due to smoke coming out from under one of its coaches near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. 

The incident occurred around noon on Saturday, when the Gorakhpur Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express was en route to Mumbai. The train's guard and driver, noticed smoke coming from beneath a coach. the duo then stopped the train as a precautionary measure. The smoke was caused by the overheating and friction of the liner under the bogie of the express. 

article-image

Seeing the smoke, some passengers jumped out of the train in fear. However, it was soon confirmed that there was no fire. The train was then allowed to proceed to Igatpuri station. Upon arrival, the liner of the train's bogie was repaired, and the train continued its journey to Mumbai.

