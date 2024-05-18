Nashik News: YCMOU Summer Semester Written Exams to Begin on May 24, 84-Year-Old Man Dies Due to Dizziness and More |

The summer semester written examinations for various academic programs at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from May 24 to June 12 at 601 centers across the university.



Approximately 489,660 students enrolled at the university's study centers will write the exams. To ensure the smooth conduct of these examinations, the university has appointed several monitoring teams. Comprehensive guidelines for exam planning have been communicated to the study centers through departmental centers, and a robust support system has been established for the students. Students have been instructed to download their admit cards from the university's website.



The student body at YCMOU includes individuals from diverse backgrounds such as employment, business, law enforcement, military, homemakers, and teaching professions. More than 300,000 answer sheets will be evaluated across various subjects in 115 different courses. Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Jogendrasinh Bisen have confirmed that the university examinations will commence as per the pre-planned schedule, under the supervision of the Controller of Examinations.

84-Year-Old Man Dies Due to Dizziness





An 84-year-old man, Raghunath Vaman Kshirsagar (Near Swami Samarth Kendra, Samarth Nagar), died after experiencing vertigo at his residence in the Samarth Nagar area near Jatra Hotel. The incident occurred on Thursday (May 16) afternoon. His son, Yogesh Kshirsagar, informed that he suffered a serious head injury during the incident and was immediately admitted to the district hospital. Constable Magar is conducting further investigation. An accidental death has been registered at the Adgaon police station.

Suicide of 28-Year-Old Youth



A 28-year-old man, Shashikant Nivritti More (Rest. Shantivan Sosa. Shivajinagar, Jail Road), killed self by hanging himself at his residence in Shivajinagar, Jail Road. The cause of his suicide remains unclear. He was found in unconscious state by his brother, Rahul More, who immediately took him to Bitco Hospital. Unfortunately, the medical officer declared him dead upon arrival. Further investigation is being conducted by Police. A death has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station.