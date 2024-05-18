Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Largo Pizzeria Outlet In Kharadi | Sourced

A fire broke out at the Largo Pizzeria outlet in Pune's Kharadi area early on Saturday morning.

According to the information received, the fire brigade was informed about the incident at 5:03am. They swiftly responded by dispatching a fire engine and a water tanker to the scene immediately.



Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed with the hotel owner that no workers were present inside the building. They then initiated efforts to extinguish the blaze using water. Within 20 minutes, the fire was brought under control, followed by a cooling operation to prevent any resurgence.

The firefighters also safely removed six gas cylinders from the hotel’s kitchen area, averting a major disaster and ensuring the fire did not spread to surrounding areas.

The fire resulted in the burning of two ovens, seven fridges, a television, a computer, electrical wiring, and other materials from the pizza outlet.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.