Pune Horror! Man Mutilates Wife's Genitals With Iron Nails, Puts Lock On Them Suspecting Affair | Representative Image

In a horrific incident in Pune, a man mutilated his wife's genitals with iron nails and put a lock on them after casting aspersions on her character, officials said on Saturday.

According to the information received, the man, identified as Upendra Hudake (30), who hails from Nepal and is currently residing in the Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, has been arrested after his wife lodged an FIR in connection with this incident.

The gruesome incident took place on May 11, while the FIR was lodged on May 16, following a complaint from his wife, who underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital where her condition is now described as "stable."

Investigating officer Balaji Mete of Wakad Police Station told news agency IANS, “The couple hails from a village in Nepal. They had come to Pune in early May to look for employment and were living with Hudake's sister and her family near Wakad.”

"The incident occurred when Hudake came home in a heavily drunken state and abused and assaulted his wife. He threatened her with a kitchen knife and accused her of being unfaithful to him, which she denied. Not believing her, Hudake continued to beat and kick her, terrifying her with the knife. He tied her up with a stole on the floor as she lay pleading with him to stop. Continuing his chilling assault, Hudake took a sharp blade, cut two holes on both sides of her genitals, inserted iron screws, and affixed a small brass lock on them as the helpless woman lay bleeding and screaming for help. He even threw away the key to the lock," he added.

Hearing the commotion, a neighbour, Lalit Parihar, a migrant laborer, rushed to the house where he saw the badly injured and profusely bleeding woman writhing on the floor in pain. He called for help, and several people from the vicinity, including some other Nepalis living there, reached Hudake's home and shifted her to a nearby hospital in a semi-conscious state. There, she underwent emergency surgery to remove the iron screws and lock, and to stitch the deep wounds, said Mete.

Mete added that five days later, on Thursday, when she was in a better condition, the woman took courage and lodged a complaint against her husband at the Wakad Police Station.

“We took immediate cognisance of the brutal crime and arrested Hudake. He was produced before a Wakad Court, which has given him two weeks' magisterial custody,” said Mete.