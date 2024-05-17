Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase Pushes For 'Safe, Green' Ashadhi Wari Palkhi |

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has called for organising a "safe and green" Ashadhi Wari Palkhi this year.

The Palkhis, or processions of the palanquins carrying the Paduka or revered symbolic footwear of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, start their journeys from the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi in Pune and reach Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

As per tradition, the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi halts at the Inamdar Wada in Dehu on the night of its departure. The Palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj halts at Gandhi Wada in Alandi at night. Then, after arriving in Pune city, both Palkhis take a rest day—Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi at the Palkhi Vithoba Mandir. On the next day, both Palkhis start their separate journeys towards Pandharpur.

The Ashadhi Wari Palkhi will be held between June and July this year.

Meanwhile, Diwase emphasised that meticulous planning should be made for the Warkaris, including provisions for drinking water, sanitation, transport systems, roads, road safety, health facilities, etc. Keeping in mind the monsoons, he said special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of the temporary toilets. He directed that independent officers should be appointed for sanitation planning. "The help of NGOs should be sought to increase the number of water supply tankers and toilets. Any encroachments on the Palkhi road should be removed immediately," he instructed.

"1,500 toilets will be arranged for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi, 1,000 for the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi, and 200 for the Sant Sopan Maharaj Palkhi. Additionally, 140 ambulances and 57 ambulance teams, 112 medical officers, and 336 health officers will be appointed. 200 tankers will be arranged for drinking water," the collector was informed during the meeting.