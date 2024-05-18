 Nashik: Zila Parishad Meeting Focuses on Enhancing Efficiency of Group Resource Centres
A meeting convened by Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal aimed at enhancing the efficiency of group resource centres under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan. Discussions on ensuring adequate physical facilities and resources in these centres, the establishment of inclusive education resource centres in each taluka, and the compilation of a list of resources necessary for disabled students were held.

Key recommendations included the coordination of group resource centres with all Zila Parishad departments and the creation of profiles for disabled students aged 0 to 18 years. Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde provided guidance on facilitating physical facilities in these centres.

Efforts to boost the quality of education in Block Resource Centres involved subject expert-led teacher training and support from special educators in Inclusive Education Resource Centres. These measures aim to aid students with special needs and disabilities in the 0 to 18 age group.

The meeting witnessed the participation of various officials, including Education Officer Dr Nitin Bachhav, District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department Pratap Patil, and Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, among others.

