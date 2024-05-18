'Pune, Hyderabad Better Than Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR,' Claims X User - Check Out Reactions | File Photo

There's always a competition on social media about which city is the best to live in. Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user sparked a debate by claiming Pune and Hyderabad are significantly better than Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the National Capital Region (NCR). The comment drew a flurry of reactions from other users.

It all started when another X user posted, "Bangalore is not going to be liveable in the next 5 years. Just like Delhi isn't now (sic)." She added sarcastically, "Folks, which city are we all planning to go to and make unliveable next?"

"Pune and Hyderabad are significantly better than Bangalore, Bombay, or NCR. Both cities have a lot of traditional IT jobs and startups. Pune has decent weather as well. Let's ruin them next (sic)," commented the first user, which prompted numerous responses.

"The IT areas of Pune and Hyderabad are already ruined," wrote one user. Another commented, "Sorry, Pune is ruined already. Moved here 6 months back from BLR, it is pretty bad. And nice weather? Not at all, it has been close to 40 degrees for the last 2 months and will continue to be till the rains hit." A third user added, "Have been to Pune a few times for work. The traffic is already terrible. Not sure it will take 5 years to ruin." Another user chimed in, "Pune is already ruined. Looking forward to getting it ruined more."

Check out the reactions below:



Have been to Pune a few times for work. The traffic is already terrible. Not sure it will take 5 years to ruin. — Nitin Malhotra (@_NitinMalhotra) May 16, 2024

Sorry, Pune is ruined already. Moved here 6 months back from BLR, it is pretty bad. And nice weather? Not at all, it has been close to 40 degrees for the last 2 months and will continue to be till the rains hit. — Lollo Rosso (@LolloRosso14) May 16, 2024

When compared Pune in 2005 vs now, it is already ruined. The amount of heat has increased exponentially and the air humidity has gone for a toss now.



All is thanks to expansions on all sides - nagar road, wakad, bangalorrle Highway; long due flyovers, metro, magarpatta and… — Jaggi Data-AI Security📈🐱‍💻🐱‍👤🚀 (@JaggiAiData) May 16, 2024

Pune is already bad? Unplanned city which grew without any planning after big IT companies came here decades ago. New areas already have basic issue. It's a no go — Husbanding (@tapanwaval) May 16, 2024

Pune is already on verge on being uninhabitable- with water supply fully dependent on tankers ( all water reservoirs empty) which r run by pvt corporators dominating demand supply . All thanks full scale exploitation depletion of underground water table for RE construction — Abhishek (@Abhis2309) May 16, 2024

I live here in Pune and have lived in BLR. Both have become equally bad and pricey. Pune worst than BLR in traffic and roads. — pun life (@mindkhichdi) May 17, 2024

Pune is is equally bad! Lived there for 5 years. All I saw was the city progressing backwards with its changing climate, increased traffic, no planned roads,delayed metro construction.I loved Pune when I first visited the city but unfortunately witnessed the downfall since then. — Ramya Sruthi (@ramsru55) May 16, 2024

Please - Pune is pathetic. Starts with the airport itself — Radhakrishnan Ravi Iyer (@radhakrishnanr) May 17, 2024

Pune is already ruined. Looking forward to getting it ruined more… — Devdatta | Pro Shooter VR (@DevoceanWarrior) May 16, 2024