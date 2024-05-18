'Pune, Hyderabad Better Than Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR,' Claims X User - Check Out Reactions

There's always a competition on social media about which city is the best to live in. Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user sparked a debate by claiming Pune and Hyderabad are significantly better than Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the National Capital Region (NCR). The comment drew a flurry of reactions from other users.
It all started when another X user posted, "Bangalore is not going to be liveable in the next 5 years. Just like Delhi isn't now (sic)." She added sarcastically, "Folks, which city are we all planning to go to and make unliveable next?"
"Pune and Hyderabad are significantly better than Bangalore, Bombay, or NCR. Both cities have a lot of traditional IT jobs and startups. Pune has decent weather as well. Let's ruin them next (sic)," commented the first user, which prompted numerous responses.
"The IT areas of Pune and Hyderabad are already ruined," wrote one user. Another commented, "Sorry, Pune is ruined already. Moved here 6 months back from BLR, it is pretty bad. And nice weather? Not at all, it has been close to 40 degrees for the last 2 months and will continue to be till the rains hit." A third user added, "Have been to Pune a few times for work. The traffic is already terrible. Not sure it will take 5 years to ruin." Another user chimed in, "Pune is already ruined. Looking forward to getting it ruined more."
Check out the reactions below: