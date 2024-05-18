Jewellery Shop Looted In Broad Daylight In Pune's Mohammedwadi; Watch CCTV Footage | Sourced

In a shocking incident that occurred in Pune on Saturday, a jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight. The CCTV footage of the incident revealed the audacious act.

Watch Video:

The footage shows seven to eight masked individuals forcefully entering the shop, armed with weapons. One of them brandishes a gun and points it at the person near the cash counter. Meanwhile, the others are seen swiftly gathering gold ornaments from the shop.

The incident took place at BGF Jewellers, located at Warkar Mala on Mahamadwadi Road. Preliminary reports suggest that approximately 300 to 400 grams of gold was looted during the heist.

Upon receiving the information, the police swiftly obtained the CCTV footage and initiated further investigation into the matter.