Nashik Dry Day: Liquor Sale Banned For Polls; All Wine Shops, Bars Will To Be Closed

Nashik will observe dry days from May 18 to 20 because of the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Nashik and Dindori are among the key constituencies in Maharashtra that are going to polls on May 20.

Bars and wine shops in Nashik and Dindori Constituencies will be closed from 5pm on May 18 and will reopen at 5pm on May 20. All wine shops and bars will be closed on polling day to maintain public order. There will be another dry day in Nashik on June 4 during vote counting until results are announced.

As per the directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), directs the ban on sale of liquor in the area where poll is being held. Along with that the Silence Period of 48 hours from 6 pm on May 18 would end at 6pm on May 20. A ‘dry day’ had been declared during the Silence Period, and no shop would be allowed to open for the sale of liquor during the period.

Silence Period Starts

Orders under Section 144 of the CrPC had been issued during the Silence Period regarding the ban on unlawful assemblies and prohibition on holding of public meetings. No loudspeaker shall be permitted during the Silence Period. Arrangements such as shades, water, seating, and separate queue line, ORS packets, and medical staff at the polling station to deal with harsh weather and heat stroke conditions.

The Maharashtra Government has announced a public holiday in the respective Lok Sabha Constituencies on the day of polling. According to the notification issued by the State Government, this public holiday will also apply to voters who are outside their constituencies due to work commitments. Furthermore, the public holiday will be observed by state and central government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises, and other institutions.

