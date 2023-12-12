Hoax Bomb Threat Call To Karnataka Raj Bhavan From Unknown Caller, Investigation Underway

Man Arrested For Making Hoax Call & Providing Fake Information About Terrorists To Police | Representational Image/Freepik

Bengaluru, Karnataka: An unidentified caller gave false information about a possible bomb threat in the Karnataka Raj Bhavan on Monday night. Bengaluru Police immediately dispatched a bomb squad to search the premises, but nothing was found. Police said they will lodge a case and conduct searches again. Police said, "This was a hoax call. We'll lodge an FIR. We got a call yesterday at midnight from an unknown number to our control room saying they've kept a bomb in Raj Bhavan. We will conduct another search today."

This is a second such incident of Hoax Call from an unidentified person within a span of one week. On December 1st over 15 schools across Bengaluru received bomb threats through anonymous emails on Friday, causing panic among students, parents, and school authorities.

Schools panic struck

The first wave of threats targeted seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar. One of the threatened schools is situated opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar. The incident caused major panic among students, parents, and school authorities.

Police launch investigation

Shortly afterwards, several more educational institutions received similar threats via email. Bengaluru Police evacuated students and staff from the schools as a safety precaution.

Despite indications that the threats might be hoaxes, police conducted searches across schools and vacated the premises.