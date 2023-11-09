 Bomb Threat To Kerala Secretariat, Police Headquarters Receives Message; Investigation Underway
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Kerala Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram | Kerala Tourism site

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9: Police on Thursday carried out a thorough search of the state Secretariat, the administrative complex, after receiving a bomb threat.

According to sources, a threatening call claiming that explosives would be detonated within the Secretariat complex was received at the police control room.

In immediate response, police personnel, aided by sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches both inside and outside the Secretariat premises. Even parked vehicles and nearby shops were not exempted from scrutiny. Unconfirmed reports say that the perpetrator behind the call has been identified by the police.

Kerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students
