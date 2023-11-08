Kerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students

University of Kerala | Wikimedia Commons

The number of international students who took admission in the Kerala University's Kariavattom campus has notably increased this academic year. As per the university records, a total number of 81 foreign students have taken admission in the Kerala University, marking a significant rise from the previous year's highest count of total 49.

The huge rise in the number of applications received by the university has also been noted with submissions from 1,600 candidates hailing from 45 different countries from around the world. This shows the growing interest of the candidates in pursuing education at the Kerala University.

The foreign students who enrolled for the academic year belong from various different countries including UK, Tajikistan, South Africa, Jordan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and many more. From the total count of students who have taken admission, 34 students have joined the Post Graduation course while 25 students have joined the Under Graduation course and rest of the admission has been taken by the P.h. D. students.

The popular courses among the foreign students for this academic year have been Management studies, Commerce and Computer Science. A major number of students also showed interest in courses like English language, economics and literature.

Additionally, there is another noticeable trend in this year's admissions which is the participation of the students from the northern districts including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.