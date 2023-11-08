 Kerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students

Kerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students

The Kerala University has set a new record with the high number of foreign applications received by the university for admission for this academic year.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
University of Kerala | Wikimedia Commons

The number of international students who took admission in the Kerala University's Kariavattom campus has notably increased this academic year. As per the university records, a total number of 81 foreign students have taken admission in the Kerala University, marking a significant rise from the previous year's highest count of total 49.

The huge rise in the number of applications received by the university has also been noted with submissions from 1,600 candidates hailing from 45 different countries from around the world. This shows the growing interest of the candidates in pursuing education at the Kerala University.

The foreign students who enrolled for the academic year belong from various different countries including UK, Tajikistan, South Africa, Jordan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and many more. From the total count of students who have taken admission, 34 students have joined the Post Graduation course while 25 students have joined the Under Graduation course and rest of the admission has been taken by the P.h. D. students.

The popular courses among the foreign students for this academic year have been Management studies, Commerce and Computer Science. A major number of students also showed interest in courses like English language, economics and literature.

Additionally, there is another noticeable trend in this year's admissions which is the participation of the students from the northern districts including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.

Read Also
Delhi Govt Announces Online Classes for Students Except Classes 10 And 12 Until November 10
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIOS Vocational Course Exam Dates 2023 Announced: Check Details

NIOS Vocational Course Exam Dates 2023 Announced: Check Details

RPSC JLO Exam 2023: Official Answer Key Released

RPSC JLO Exam 2023: Official Answer Key Released

Dental Students In Chandigarh Intensify Protest For Stipend Hike

Dental Students In Chandigarh Intensify Protest For Stipend Hike

Students From A School In Odisha Forced To Drink Water From Tube Well

Students From A School In Odisha Forced To Drink Water From Tube Well

Kerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students

Kerala University Sets New Record With High Admission Numbers For Foreign Students