 Delhi Govt Announces Online Classes for Students Except Classes 10 And 12 Until November 10
In a recent notification released by the Delhi government, it has been declared that the classes will be conducted online for all students except Grades X & XII.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Delhi Government releaseda new notification on November 6, 2023, in regards with the increasing pollution in the city. Due to the city's current air pollution levels, the classes for the students of all grades will be conducted through the online means till 10th November, 2023 in view of GRAP Stage IV measure implemented to tackle air pollution. It is mandatory to note that this change does not apply for the students of the board classes i.e. Grade 10 and Grade 12.

"In view of the implementation of Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan order issued by CAQM, it is ordered that all classes except the Board Classes i.e. X & XII in all schools of Delhi shall be held online upto 10.11.2023.", read the official notification by the Delhi government.

"Teachers shall come to school & conduct classes online. As for the Board classes i.e. X & XII, the HoSs shall have the option either to conduct the same online or call the students to school for physical classes.", the official notification further added.

The teachers are required to conduct all the online lectures from the school and need to work from the school itself.

The Delhi government had initially stated that schools up to class 5 would be closed until November 5. However, an extension has been deemed necessary due to the worsening air quality in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

