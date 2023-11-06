Government sanctions funds for kitchen gardens in 500 schools, says Minister Kesarkar

Sustainable cities and communities is the 11th Goal under the UN Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and governments across the world are taking measures to make their cities environmentally sustainable, economically vibrant and socially inclusive. Urban green space plays an important role in mitigating environment pollution in urban areas and increase quality of life of residents. MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries (AIAI) organised a Seminar on ‘Development and Conservation of Urban Green Space’ to discuss strategies to improve quality of life and mitigate environment pollution.

Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar, Minister of School Education and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra delivered special address at the event. Kesarkar informed, “I extend all possible cooperation, as a guardian Minister, to achieve our mission of Clean Mumbai, Green Mumbai and Healthy Mumbai. As an environment friendly initiative, I have sanctioned funds for setting up kitchen gardens on the terrace of 500 schools in the city from the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC). The state government has given clear direction to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to preserve all reservoirs, including under-ground reservoirs, hanging garden, trees and existing heritage structures. We have reclaimed 170 acre buffer land from sea under the coastal road project. We will use this land for creating green space to protect environment and scenic beautification.”

The Minister added, “I hereby assure the Mumbaikars that the state government and the BMC will take all effective steps to contain air pollution and deploy remedial measure as a long term solution to prevent recurrence of air pollution, which the city is grappling now. The state government is very serious including the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on this subject and we would ensure that the air quality does not deteriorate further.”

The Minister also mentioned that the state government is implementing around six air purification technologies on a trial basis, with the support of IIT Bombay. He informed, “We are deploying air purification filters on BEST buses and identified traffic congestion squares to install similar air purification filters. Such filters are also being implemented in six public parks. We have also mandated all construction sites to have water sprinkling and fogging guns.”

Kesarkar invited Hygenco, a green hydrogen manufacturing firm, to set up green hydrogen plant in Sindhudurg district by using the huge water resource available on the bunds constructed near the Sahyadri hills. “The ample water resource available in the Sahyadri belt can be used for producing green hydrogen, which can be an ideal model for green hydrogen manufacturing in Maharashtra,” he remarked.

The Minister further informed that the state government has involved 34 lakh school students in the second phase of the Swachhata Monitor scheme for segregation of municipal solid waste. The state government is also working on setting up sewerage treatment plants (STPs) to treat sewage water before it is released in the sea. Kesarkar advised the residential societies in Mumbai to set up waste treatment facilities on their vacant space to mitigate environmental pollution.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC WTC Mumbai and President-All India Association of Industries (AIAI) mentioned, “Air pollution is the principal cause of death among children and adults in the country. The state government and the municipal administrations should take long term measures to protect our future generation from air pollution. Municipal waste should be safely transported to landfill to prevent air pollution. The state government may provide viability gap funding (VGF) to private companies for implementing waste management projects. Also, land should be allocated for setting up waste to energy plants and concession agreements should be finalized without delay for such projects. India can also partner with Russia, which has developed new technology for converting waste into green hydrogen.”

Dr. Kalantri further suggested, “All state governments should follow the Urban Green Guidelines, 2014 of the union government in letter and spirit to mitigate pollution. These guidelines recommend 10 to 12 sq.mt. of open space per person in every city. Government should also prevent unauthorized felling of trees and diversion of green space for development projects.”