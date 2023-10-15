 Mumbai: Police Arrest Drunken Caller Behind Taj Hotel Bomb Threat Hoax
According to a police officer, the detained individual had been working as a laborer for a contractor who had failed to disburse the worker's wages, consequently subjecting him to significant stress.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The spate of threatening calls in Mumbai persists, with the Mumbai Police having apprehended an individual responsible for disseminating false bomb rumors concerning the Taj Hotel in Colaba. The caller, who was evidently intoxicated, was taken into custody by the Colaba Police from the Kalachowki area. Notably, the accused was employed as a laborer for a contractor in the Kalachowki vicinity.

As per information furnished by the Colaba Police, on Saturday, an individual contacted the Mumbai Fire Brigade's control room, claiming his intention to place a bomb within Mumbai's Taj Hotel while defiantly challenging authorities to take action. Subsequently, the Fire Brigade Control room relayed this alarming communication to the Mumbai Police.

On Saturday night around 8:30 PM, an individual once again contacted the Mumbai Fire Brigade Control, reiterating the presence of a bomb within the Taj Hotel and warning of an impending explosion. Promptly, both the police and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) team were dispatched to the Taj Hotel. After an hour-long search, the authorities found no evidence of a bomb.

Caller had contacted police control room 28 times

A Colaba Police official revealed that upon tracing the caller's number, it was determined that he had previously contacted the Mumbai Police Control 28 times prior to notifying the Fire Brigade Control.

The arrested individual has been identified as Dharampal Singh, aged 36, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in New Delhi. At the time of his apprehension, Singh was reported to be in a state of distress. During police interrogation, he disclosed that he had recently relocated from Delhi and was employed as a laborer for a local contractor. However, his employer had failed to pay his wages.

In response to this incident, the Colaba Police registered a case against Dharampal Singh under Section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently placed him under arrest.

This occurrence marks the 47th false threat to be reported to the Mumbai Police in the current year.

