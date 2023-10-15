Mumbai Police Nabs 36-Year-Old Man For Making Threat Call To Blow Up Taj Hotel; Picture Of Accused Surfaces |

Mumbai Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Sunday for making a call to the Mumbai fire brigade control room and saying that he was going to place a bomb at the Taj hotel in Mumbai. The accused was identified as Dharampal Singh.

Police checked the Taj Hotel and did not find anything. Mumbai's Colaba Police registered a case against the caller under Section 506(2) of the IPC.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

