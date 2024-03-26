Mumbai: Accused Of Murdering Man In Bihar, Killer Held From Vasai

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested the killer who had fled after murdering a 45-year-old man in Roh village of Nawada district in Bihar on 12, March. The accused who has been identified as- Sujit Umesh Singh alias Suraj (31) was arrested from the Chinchoti area of Kaman in Vasai.

The Roh police in Bihar had recovered the decapitated body of a personidentified as- Sunil Rajak nearly 500 meters away from his house in Bara-Pandeya village. The headless body was cut into six pieces and dumped in surrounding fields. Based on the complaint registered by Sarita Devi Rajak, wife of the deceased, an offence under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC at the Roh police station. Investigations conducted by the Bihar police revealed Suraj’s alleged involvement in the gruesome murder.

However, Suraj could not be traced as he fled the state immediately after committing the crime. According to the MBVV police, they were apprised by their Bihar counterparts about Suraj’s suspected presence in Vasai. Subsequently, special teams from the Naigaon police station fanned the entire area and succeeded in apprehending the absconding killer. During interrogations, Suraj confessed to his crime which he allegedly committed with the help of his accomplice Rajneesh Sharma and on the behest of Rajak’s wife Sarita Devi who is the complainant in the case.

The MBVV police immediately passed the information to their Bihar counterparts about Suraj's arrest and his revelations. Further investigations revealed that the accused had turned into a hardcore criminal after he murdered a village chief and his friend nearly 16 years ago over a previous family enmity when he was just a 15-year-old. The custody of the accused has been handed over to the officials of the Roh police station.