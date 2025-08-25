Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Heavy Early Morning Showers; Over 20mm Rainfall Recorded In Just One Hour

Mumbai Rains | Screengrab|X|@MudassirGoenka7

Mumbai: After a relatively subdued monsoon phase last week, Mumbai was lashed by heavy early morning showers on Monday, with several areas recording over 20 mm of rainfall in just an hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy spells in isolated parts of the city and suburbs.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) rainfall data, the city (CT) received an average of 12.41 mm, eastern suburbs (ES) 13.84 mm and western suburbs (WS) 18.04 mm of rain between 8 am on Sunday and 7 am on Monday.

Details On Heavy Rains In Early Morning Hours

The heaviest showers were concentrated between 6 am and 7 am on Monday. In the city region, B. Nadkarni Park Municipal School in Wadala logged 29 mm, Sewri Koliwada Municipal School recorded 25 mm and the Storm Water Drainage workshop in Dadar registered 24 mm. Several other locations, including Dharavi’s Kala Killa school (19 mm) and Worli Naka (16 mm), also reported heavy rainfall.

In the eastern suburbs, Mankhurd Fire Station saw 28 mm, while Shivaji Nagar Municipal School in Govandi and Nutan Vidya Mandir each recorded 24 mm. Chembur Fire Station and MPS Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd measured 23 mm, with other pockets like Ghatkopar’s Ramabai school (21 mm) also witnessing sharp showers.

The western suburbs too reported intense rain within the same period. The BKC Fire Station registered 26 mm, Pali Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra logged 23 mm, while Santacruz’s Nariyalwadi school and Bandra’s Supari Tank school both recorded 22 mm. Chakala Municipal School in Andheri saw 17 mm, while the HE ward reported 16 mm.

Waterlogging Reported In Sion

Despite the morning downpour, the city did not report widespread waterlogging or severe disruptions. However, minor waterlogging was reported in some areas such as Sion's Gandhi Market and some patches on the Eastern Express Highway. Local train services continued to operate normally on both the Central and Western lines, though traffic movement slowed in a few low-lying areas during the morning rush hour.

The IMD said that while light to moderate showers will continue on Monday, intense spells are expected midweek as monsoon currents strengthen over the Konkan coast. Temperatures will remain in the range of 27–31 degrees Celsius, with high humidity levels making conditions uncomfortable.