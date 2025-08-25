Mumbai Masala: Sab Kuch Thali; A Flavour-Packed Feast At Malad’s Finest

Western suburbs boast of several new thali places. But I would any day settle for Sab Kuch thali joint. It’s on Link Road, Malad West, a little away from InOrbit mall. |

Western suburbs boast of several new thali places. But I would any day settle for Sab Kuch thali joint. It’s on Link Road, Malad West, a little away from InOrbit mall. The restaurant is pleasantly airconditioned and spacious. Ideal time to go is around 11 a.m. when it is less crowded and hence you get better service. When I went yesterday they served jaljeera with pudina as a welcome drink. The thali was filled with green salad, tangy tamarind chutney, garlic chutney, fluffy white dhoklas without vagar, a undhiyo type sabji with mini gotas, sukka aloo, spicy chhole, delicious dahi wada, dal, kadi, achar, bajre ka roti with jaggery, angoori basundi and pooran poli dipped in desi ghee. All in unlimited quantities and at Rs 600 per head it's a steal. And the best part is that there is ample free parking.

SC rethinks stray dog ruling, eases animal lovers’ hearts

The best news last week was the Supreme Court revisiting its own draconian order on stray dogs. Animal lovers all over the nation were simply stunned by the utter lack of compassion in the order of the two-member bench and there was a tsunami of protests. Thanks to chief justice Bushan Gavai, who is from Mumbai, the larger bench undid much of the injustice contained in the first judgment. Even now there are a few issues pertaining to the implementation of the final judgment. Hopefully they will be sorted soon by the authorities. The pigeons are now patiently waiting for justice.

BMC’s promenade gift: Breezy walks from Priyadarshini to Worli

The opening of the promenade from Priyadarshini Park to Worli is one of the best gifts from the BMC to Mumbaikars. Walking on this stretch with the wind from the Arabian sea blowing on your face is a pleasant experience. I only hope this place also does not get crowded with people as is happening to Gateway of India and Marine Drive. On Sundays these two places are overrun by thousands of anonymous people. One doesn't know where they come from. They are harmless. They take in the view of the sea and after dusk they just vanish. With the Ganesh festival almost here the crowds are only going to swell like nobody's business.