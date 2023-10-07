Mumbai News: Drunk Man Makes Hoax Bomb Call; Held

Representational photo

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax threat call to the Mumbai police, saying that a bomb would explode in the next two-three hours as Seema Haider and 25 other people have come from Pakistan. A Pakistani national, Haider hogged limelight for crossing over to India via Nepal to live with Sachin Meena from Noida. The woman claimed that they had met on the PUBG platform and soon fell in love.

On late Friday night, one Nagendra Gyanendra Shukla allegedly called the police control room and identified himself as a resident of the Vanrai area. The explosion 'tip-off' threw the cops, including crime branch officials, into a tizzy, who launched a probe. Ultimately, it turned out to be a hollow threat, prompting the Vanrai police to register a case against the caller for giving false information. A labourer by profession, Shukla confessed about making the call under the influence of alcohol.

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency received an email, threatening to assassinate the Prime Minister and blow up the Modi stadium in Gujarat. The Mumbai police have beefed up security at the Wankhede stadium, which is set to host World Cup matches.

