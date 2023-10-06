Mumbai: Security Agencies On Alert After NIA Receives Mail Threatening To Kill PM, Blow Up Modi Stadium

PM Narendra Modi |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted Mumbai police after receiving an email threatening to assassinate PM Modi, blow up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, and demanding ₹500 crore as well as the release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Mumbai police responded promptly following the NIA's warning. The threatening email included a demand for a ransom of ₹500 crore and release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A central security agency received this email on Thursday, and the Mumbai police control room was subsequently alerted to the threat.

The email message explicitly stated, "We demand ₹500 crore from your government; otherwise, we will carry out an attack on Narendra Modi and detonate explosives at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. We have acquired the means to do so. No matter how much security you deploy, you won't be able to escape us. If you wish to negotiate, contact us via this email."

The Cricket World Cup tournament has already commenced, with five matches scheduled to be held in Mumbai. The first match at Wankhede Stadium will take place on October 21, featuring England vs. South Africa. Subsequent matches are scheduled for October 24, November 2, November 7, and November 15, all at Wankhede Stadium. Lawrence Bishnoi has been incarcerated since 2014 and is suspected of continuing to operate his criminal activities from within prison.

