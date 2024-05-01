Viral Video: ‘Woman’ Gets Off Scooter & Strips In Front Of Petrol Pump Staffer, Stunned Netizens Express Disgust |

A viral video has kicked a storm on the internet where a woman can be seen stripping in front of an employee at a petrol pump. The unverified video clip from a CCTV footage of the petrol pump has been shared widely on the internet, leaving netizens stunned by the shameless actions of the woman.

Viral Video Shows Shocking Scenes

In the video that is making rounds on the internet, two women arrived at a petrol pump. A petrol pump staffer can also be seen near the fuel dispenser machine next to the scooter. What seemed to be a regular fuel stop for the woman, turned out to be shocking for everyone who have watched the video.

Within moments, the woman who was riding the scooter, gets off the vehicle and suddenly gets her pants off in front of the petrol pump staffer. She can be seen showing her private parts to the man, as he then points out his hand towards a direction, probably guiding the woman somewhere. The woman then adjusts her clothes properly and gets back on her scooter.

Netizens React Strongly

Netizens have strongly reacted to the viral video with mixed reactions. Some of the users slammed the woman for the shameless act, while others took a funny jab at the incident.

The time stamp of the CCTV camera which caught the act showed the timing as 02:03 am, proving that the shocking incident took place late night. However, as of now, there are no confirmed reports of the exact location and the day when the video got recorded. Some netizens also alleged that the person seen in the video is a transgender, however it isn't confirmed due to lack of official reports.