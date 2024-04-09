Viral Video: Woman Strips & Tries Clothes In Front Of Male Shopkeeper, Reel Culture Destroying India, Say Netizens

Screenshot from the viral video showing a woman changing shorts in front of a male shopkeeper | Viral Video

A viral video from Delhi's Palika Bazar showed a woman in a cloth store changing and trying shorts openly in the shop even as the male shopkeeper is present. The clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. Though majority of the tweets claim the video is from Delhi's Palika Bazar, some claimed it from a cloth shop in Goa. FPJ doesn't verify the authenticity of claims on the place of the video.

The video has sparked outrage on social media platforms. It is clear from the video that the clip was meant to be uploaded on Instagram as a reel (a short clip immensely popular on Instagram and social media platforms).

However, netizens came down heavily on the creator of this clip and questioned the need for the woman's action. Several concerned social media users commented that the growing "reel culture" will destroy India's culture.

Netizens argued that earlier such kinds of reels were limited to public places. Several users pointed out how the reel fever had taken over public places such as metros, buses and other forms of public transportation and was a source of nuisance for many.

However, netizens said that the woman stripping down in front of a male shopkeeper to change shorts when there was a changing room available is taking things too far. Several users commented that all limits had been crossed this time and that the video was in bad taste.

The growing number of creators making reels in public places and increasingly on weird topics and issues has got the people and authorities worried.

From time to time, reels surface on social media bordering on the thin line of acceptable and non-acceptable. The police and government warns people against crossing the line and breaking protocol at public places merely for making reels. However, reels of all kinds, good and bad, keep getting uploaded on the net in large numbers.

There is also a growing audience for such content. With people pressed for time in the fast worlds we live in, reels have become the major source of entertainment for many. However, many a times, reels cause inconvenience to people due to vulgur language or pointless actions.