'If Hardik hits 50, I’ll resign my job': Fan holds placard at stadium during IPL match

Are fans losing trust over Hardik Pandya's batting skills? A youth took to grab the limelight during an Indian Premier League IPL match over his weird claims.

The young man held a placard suggesting that he would resign from job on Hardik hitting a half century. He was spotted as the camera panned towards the audience at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match. "If Hardik hits a 50, I’ll resign from my job," the text read in bold.

So, did his job get on stake? Did Hardik hit the target mark suggest by this man? To all the cricket fans who glued to the match already know that Hardik was unbeaten (not out) even after scoring 50 runs. Though netizens are curious to know about what happened later on the resignation, nothing over it has been known so far.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:01 PM IST