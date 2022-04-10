'Adopt today, for a kinder world tomorrow', says Bombay Animal Rights on Pet Day 2022

We caught you saying 'Aww, pawfect and pawsome!' As our bond towards pets enriched, and memories cherished, such words become a part of our vocabulary. Hey, pet lovers, did you know that there's a day dedicated to our cute kittens, puppies and other cuties?

Pet Day is observed on April 11 in many different countries around the world, with the aim to protect and care for animals. According to reports, the day came into being by Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige, in 2006. It was then that the day and founded to celebrate the bond with we share with our pets, as well as encourage adoptions.

On Pet Day 2022, Swarna Srikanth, on behalf of the Free Press Journal, strikes a conversation with Sonia Amlani, Head of Adoptions, Bombay Animal Rights BAR.

Here are a few excerpts from the talk, take a look:

Q. On Pet Day, what is your message to our readers?

I strongly believe that pets have more compassion and loyalty thank humans. Having a pet is like having someone in your life who is always going to love you beyond all the conditions and situations. On this special day, we must acknowledge their importance in our life. A person wishing to get a animal home must choose 'adoption' and not picking it from commercial sources or breeders. Adopt today, for a kinder world tomorrow.

Become a virtual parent to at least one stray animal. If one can't adopt a stray to their homes, as a moral duty towards animals, one can step forward to feed community dogs. Vaccinations, sterilization and nutrition towards the stray animals in one's area should be undertaken by residents for harmony and coexistence. This can be done with the assistance of NGOs like Bombay Animal Rights and other such.

Q. Making stray one's pet: Is this the need of the hour?

"Adopt, don't shop" has always been our motto at BAR. The common breed that should be preferred are the RESCUED ANIMALS. Adopting a shelter animal means that you are helping an animal in need!

These animals come from various situations of having left to street over discontinued care, abandoned because they were either sick or diagnosed with disabilities and so on... So, there's nothing like making a stray one's pet.

Q. How does having a pet at home benefit our health?

There are many health benefits of owning a pet. From my personal experience and being into the duty towards the animals, I can opine that regular walking or playing with our pets can keep us away from loneliness and depression - as they are one of the best companions to our life.

Trust me children grown with animal are better compassionate human and strengthen their ability to connect with others. Animals are an amazing way to teach your child empathy, kindness, and self-esteem.

Q. What is your mantra or jugaad to make a society 'pet friendly', and avoid them being termed a 'nuisance'?

As per data available with the India International Pet Trade Fair, on an average, six lakh pets are adopted every year.

To those who have/are pet owners might have gone through discrimination at least once in their lives. The issues that they have to face and fight, are mainly a result of ignorance and phobia on the part of the landlords, housing societies or the poor etiquettes by the owners of the pets.

Several legal judgements have termed pet dogs as additional family member. Not entirely planning it over the people who call the species a nuisance, pet owners need to have a civic sense and responsibility towards their pet defecation at public places - which is a common issue raised by society members.

