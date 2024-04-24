'Dabangg' UP Cop Caught Stealing Bulb While On Duty In Ballia; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Screenshot from the viral video showing a UP policeman stealing a bulb in Ballia | X

In a shameful incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district in Sikandarpur police station area, a constable was seen stealing a light bulb. The cop's stealing act was caught in the CCTV camera and the video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday (April 24). The incident is said to have taken place on April 20, according to local media reports. The incident has surely caused a dent to the image of 'Dabangg' UP cops.

It can be seen in the video that the cop moves around a bit before deciding to take away the bulb with him. The cop is seen talking on his mobile phone before he launches himself on a chair to take down the bulb.

Cop Was Shockingly Nonchalant

One aspect of the whole video that is being discussed on social media is how nonchalant the cop was while he stole the bulb and calmly kept it in his pocket. He behaved as if nothing had happened and continued talking on the mobile phone.

The viral video showed how the cop got atop the table and stole the bulb. Initially, it looked like he wanted to repair or just check if the bulb was working properly or not. However, it soon becomes clear that the cop's intention was to actually steal the bulb.

He perhaps thought that nobody would notice him doing so, however, the CCTV camera installed near the shop from where he took away the bulb was active at the time.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera. The video of the incident surfaced on social media and it went viral in no time. People were shocked to see the policeman stealing a bulb and wondered what made him act this way. People demanded action against the cop seen in the video. It is not clear yet if police has taken note of the incident and if action has been taken against the cop.