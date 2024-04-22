'Dabangg' UP Cop Caught On Camera Vandalising Tea Shop Late At Night Outside Jaunpur Railway Station; VIDEO Viral

Screenshot from the viral video showing a cop vandalising a cop and threatening a shopkeeper in UP's Jaunpur | X

In yet another incident highlighting high-handedness by a cop in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, a cop was seen creating ruckus and threatening a shop-keeper asking him to close down the shop. According to the locals, the tea shop remains open 24 X 7. However, the cop marched to the shop and threatened the shopkeeper as he wanted him to shut down the shop. The video is from April 1 and the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced recently.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The cop seen in the video has been identified as Tarkeshwar Rai. The shopkeeper said that the policeman created a scene at the shop and also forced him to close down the shop early. The video captures the cop threatening the shopkeeper using his baton and causing him loss by vandalising the shop.

The shopkeeper has also complained to the authorities about the behaviour of the policeman. People on Twitter complained about the unwanted and unwarranted aggression showed by the cop and rallied behind the shopkeeper.

Police Says Spot Was Becoming A Hub For Vegabond

However, the Police in its clarification said that the shopkeeper was asked to shut down his shop as it was turning into a hang-out place for vegabonds. Anti-social elements used to gather at the shop late in the night and create nuisance, said the police.

UP : जिला जौनपुर में समर बहादुर की चाय शॉप है। पास में सरकारी हॉस्पिटल है, इसलिए ये शॉप 24 घंटे खुलती है। थानेदार तारकेश्वर राय यहां पहुंचे। दुकानदार को धमकाया। डंडे से सामान तोड़ डाला। पुलिस का कहना है कि रात में अपराधियों की अड्डेबाजी होती है, इसलिए जल्दी बंद करने को कहा था। pic.twitter.com/IhhVoZMH8w — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 22, 2024

Old Shop Useful For People

According to the locals, the shop proves to be handy for people who are out late in the night. The shop also helps the relatives of people who come to visit a hospital nearby.

The shop has been in existance since decades and has been operating 24 X 7 for years now, said the shopkeeper. He refuted police version that the shop was becoming a spot for vegabonds and said that he only serves the people who come to his shop to buy the needful.