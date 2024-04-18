Mumbai: Byculla Police File FIR Against Man Accused Of Abetting Policeman's Daughter's Suicide

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Moneylenders Booked For Extortion, Abetment To Suicide In Mandsaur | Representational Image

A police man in Mumbai police has lodged an FIR against a man for instigating his daughter to commit suicide. According to the information, the accused against whom the FIR has been lodged is the brother of the daughter-in-law of the complainant's sister-in-law.

After the daughter's suicide, when the policeman checked her mobile phone, two videos were recorded in it. In which a accused named Parag Daki was blamed for the suicide. After which Byculla police has registered a case against the accused for abetting suicide.

Details of Rashmi Shinde's Tragic Suicide And Allegations Against Pankaj Daki

According to the information received from Byculla Police, the incident took place on 15th April at around 4:45 in the evening when no one was present in the house, Rashmi Uday Shinde (24) committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan using an aluminium ladder and a dupatta. When the family members reached the house, they saw that Rashmi Shinde was hanging from the fan.She was taken down from the fan and rushed to the hospital where doctors examined her and declared her dead. The police team that reached the spot also seized Rashmi's mobile phone. When the police checked the seized mobile phone, two videos were found in it, in which Rashmi was blaming Pankaj for her suicide.

In that video, Rashmi has said that Pankaj used to abuse her sister, mother and father and if anything happens to her in the future, Pankaj Daki will be responsible for it. On the basis of this, on the complaint of the father, the police have registered an FIR in the case for abetting suicide.