Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Financial Strain In Maintenance Payments To Wife

Man Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Financial Strain In Maintenance Payments To Ex-Wife | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: Fed up of paying monthly maintenance to wife, a 34 year old man from Digha in Navi Mumbai, ended his life by consuming poison. Following the incident, Rabale police has booked the man’s wife, her second husband and father for abetment to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Gokul Vithoba Dange, had got married to Deepali on March 2, 2015 at Vashim Taluka. The next year, during Diwali, the couple had a fight following which she asked her father Dipak Keshav Hajare to come pick her up after which she never went back to Dange.

As per the complaint of abetment to suicide registered by Vithoba, 64, father of the deceased, his daughter-in-law had approached Judicial Magisterate First Class (JMFC) of Vashim and filed a Domestic Violence case against her husband.

On February 6, 2017, the court ordered Dange to pay Rs 5,000 monthly to his wife as maintenance. The father of the deceased, in his complaint, has mentioned that his son was unemployed and had no means of income and paying the maintenance amount was becoming difficult for him.

The deceased who stayed alone in Digha, while his parents lived nearby, had got to know that his wife had got married to Shyam Ramesh Kshirsagar, 35, with the help of her father Hajare and yet he had to pay the monthly maintenance amount.

On March 29, when his mother had got to meet him, she noticed that he had locked the door of the house from inside and was not opening the door. The parents asked someone to enter the house from the window and then the door was opened from inside.

“The family found that he was lying the bed and did not respond to them and hence was rushed to hospital wherein he was declared dead. In further investigations, we found a suicide note in the room wherein he named his wife, her second husband and her father for traumatizing him and pushing him to take the extreme step,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.

The father of the deceased, who runs a gym at Rabale, approached police on April 14 and registered the against the trio for abetment to suicide. The police has served notice to all three to be present for the investigations at the police station.