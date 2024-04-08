Mumbai News: Husband, Mother-In-Law Held In Abetment To Suicide Case Of 18-Yr-Old Dahisar Woman | Representational Image

Mumbai: Dahisar police have arrested the husband and mother-in-law of an 18-year-old woman who died allegedly by suicide last week. The two have been booked for abetment to suicide and demanding dowry. The accused have been identified as Kailash Wadari and Anantma Wadari. The arrest was made on April 6 and they are in judicial custody.

According to the police report, the deceased, Sneha Reddy, also known as Jyoti Wadari, had recently married Malad-based graphic designer Kailash Wadari. She was discovered hanging in their residence in a chawl in Ketakipada on April 4.

Victim's In-Laws Tortured Her For Money

The wedding took place on January 28 in a village in Karnataka. Initially, the marriage seemed to go well, but soon Sneha's mother-in-law began subjecting her to mistreatment over trivial matters. She pressured Sneha to procure money for her husband's bike from her parents. Despite her complaints to her husband, he ignored her and sided with his mother.

The relentless torment became unbearable for Sneha, leading her to take her own life by hanging herself with a saree. Upon discovery, her family rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor.