 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Seeks EC Action Against Cong's Vijay Wadettiwar After He Tags Ujjwal Nikam 'Anti-National'
Wadettiwar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, purportedly called Nikam an "anti-national" and accused him of concealing the information that the then Maharashtra ATS chief, Hemant Karkare, wasn't killed by Kasab during the 26/11 terror attack, but fell to a bullet of a policeman with RSS leanings.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the Election Commission to take action against Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, for allegedly peddling lies and defaming its Mumbai North Central nominee and 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

His allegations were premised on a book "Who Killed Karkare" written by a retired police officer SM Mushriff.

"As a responsible leader, the opposition leader should desist from making such comments that can help the enemy nation," Nikam said.

Stirring Up A Hornest's nest

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has stirred up a hornest's by claiming that it was not Ajmal Kasab who killed police official Hemant Karkare but a policeman with RSS leanings and that Ujjwal Nikam supressed this fact and, therefore, was a traitor.

Ujjwal Nikam & His Connection With 26/11

Nikam, who is contesting on the BJP ticket from Mumbai North Central, was the government's prosecutor in the 26/11 case.

"On 26/11, Hemant Karkare was not shot by Kasab. A police officer shot him on the instructions of RSS. Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam knew this, yet he chose to hide this fact," Wadettiwar claimed. He further said that his remarks were drawn fom a book authored by retired police officer SM Mushrif, titled 'Who Killed Karkare'.

This prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to join the issue with the Opposition. He said the Opposition "is worried about Ajmal Kasab" and wants to support terrorists by targeting Nikam.

"Mahayuti is supporting Nikam and MVA is supporting Kasab. Now you decide who you should vote for," Fadnavis said.

Senior leader Supriya Shrinate said the BJP had chosen a candidate whose "lie about 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab being served biryani in jail had been exposed in the past".

Ujjwal Nikam's Response To Vijay Wadettiwar's Claims

Again caught in the eye of storm, Nikam said, "What a reckless statement by Wadettiwar? I am pained at such baseless allegations, which raise doubts about my integrity. It clearly reflects on the level of electoral discourse. I never thought politics would stoop to such a level. He (Wadettiwar) is not only insulting me, but the 166 departed souls and all persons injured in the 26/11 attacks,Nikam was reported as saying.

article-image

Maharashtra CM's Statement

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the statement. Karkare, a 1982 batch IPS officer, died along with senior police officials Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar outside Cama Hospital when Kasab, and his partner Abu Ismail, opened fire at their van on November 26, 2008.

