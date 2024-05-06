Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vijay Karanjkar, Sena UBT's Nashik Chief Jumps Ships & Joins CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Nashik: In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Reason For Leaving Shiv Sena (UBT)

According to reports, Vijay Karanjkar was denied a ticket by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and he jumped ships with the Shinde Sena faction.

#WATCH | In the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Former district unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Vijay Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena. pic.twitter.com/ua7xYUgbPm — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024



Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) a day before the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde Sena has renominated sitting MP Hemant Godse from Nasik. The last date to withdraw the nominations is May 6th. Nashik will go to the polls on May 20th in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Details On 3rd Phase Of Polling In Maharashtra

Meanwhile, polling for the third phase is scheduled to be held on May 7th.

In Maharashtra, seats that will go under polling on May 7th include, Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale.