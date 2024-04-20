Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal Says He Won't Contest From Nashik Lok Sabha Seat

Chhagan Bhujbal |

The controversy on the Nashik lok sabha seat has ended a day after Ratnagiri Sindhudurg seat controversy ended. NCP leader and food and civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal has withdrawn his claim on Nashik seat. Deck is now clear for the Eknath Shinde led Shivsena. Bhujbal also assured his full support to whoever candidate of Mahayuti. Hemant Godse, aspirant from Shivsena who is trying a lot for the seat may get a ticket from the party. Rajabhau Waje is contesting from Nashik seat from UBT Shivsena. If Shinde declares the name of Godse for Nashik then he has a direct fight against Waje.

While addressing a press conference Bhujbal explained how home minister Amit Shah suggested his name for the seat. " On the Holi festival, Ajit Pawar called me at his residence where Sunil tatakare, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel were present. Ajit Pawar informed me that I have been to Delhi to meet Amit Shah, where discussion was held on Loksabha election. Ajit Pawar put demand before Shah for Nashik seat, because NCP party has seated MLAs from Nashik. Pawar had suggested the name of Samir Bhujbal but Amit Shah told Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Nashik."



Bhujbal further said " I told Ajit Pawar that I was never interested in contesting the Loksabha election. but Pawar told me that Amit Shah himself was insisting on your name. Pawar informed Amit Shah about Hemant Godse's claim. but Shah assured him to convince Godse. Thereafter, I sought one day to think about it. later, i went to Nashik to check the support and i received good response from all section of the society"



Bhujbal also stated that he had called Devendra Fadanvis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule to confirm what Pawar had said to him. Both these leders also said Amit Shah suggested Bhujbal's name from Nashik.



" I received support from Maratha, Dalit, Brahman, OBC communities in Nashik. We had started preparation accordingly. However, the names of candidates were not declared after three weeks had passed. If a candidate will not be declared on time then Mahayuti candidate will have to sustain loss. Therefore, it was necessary to declare the name of the candidate as soon as possible. To avoid further confusion I withdraw my candidature." Said Bhujbal.



He also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for considering his name for Nashik constituency. After leaving the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency for Narayan Rane, Eknath Shinde was criticised by the media and opposition leaders alleging BJP's control on the Shivsena's seats. Now, getting Nashik seat for his party would be a relief for Shinde and his party. Apart from that Controversy on the seat of Thane, South Mumbai still remains in Mahayuti.

